Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,759 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,799,000.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $30.59 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $5.494 per share. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

