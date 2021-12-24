Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,692 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,091,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $245.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.65 and a 200-day moving average of $224.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

