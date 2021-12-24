Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,638 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after purchasing an additional 775,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

