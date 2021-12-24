Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,533 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,255,000 after acquiring an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 492,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

