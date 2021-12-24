Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $363,132.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.12, for a total transaction of $363,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORN stock opened at $339.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $213.55 and a one year high of $340.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.68.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

