Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $45.32 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

