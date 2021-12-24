MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $2,760,950.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total value of $3,305,480.88.

MDB stock opened at $551.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

