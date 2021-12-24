Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $2.90 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of MYSRF stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

