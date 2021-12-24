MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 988 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,792 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,327 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

