MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $82.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.