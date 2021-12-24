MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after buying an additional 221,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

