Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $25,581,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

TAP opened at $45.59 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

