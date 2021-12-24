Moderna’s (MRNA) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their sell rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $249.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

