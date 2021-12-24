Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Diageo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo stock opened at $217.07 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $217.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.