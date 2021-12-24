Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $299.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

