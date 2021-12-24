Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $265.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

