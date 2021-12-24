Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.05. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

