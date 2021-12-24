Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $164.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.