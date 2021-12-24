Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $397.07 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

