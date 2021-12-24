Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stephens

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its target price cut by Stephens from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,914 shares of company stock valued at $970,216 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 75,406 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,710,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 82,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 804,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

