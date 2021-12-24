Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Tops $390.51 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $390.51 or 0.00764391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $18.24 million and $96,310.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.08 or 0.07902228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,094.72 or 1.00013394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 46,716 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

