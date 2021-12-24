Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.