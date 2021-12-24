MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $8.53 or 0.00016791 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $92.18 million and $131,380.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00288119 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010218 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,803,018 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.