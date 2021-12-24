Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells $10,100.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $4,095.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $4,137.00.

Shares of MLSS opened at $2.13 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 50.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 120.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

