Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.16.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

