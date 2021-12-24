Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $681,347.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MU stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

