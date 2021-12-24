Methanex Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Methanex by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.