Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $90.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,787,000 after buying an additional 756,208 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

