Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Sells $84,525.00 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00.

Shares of MERC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 222,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,435. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

