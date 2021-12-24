MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Cut by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 4.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,250,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,262.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,382.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,563.26. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

