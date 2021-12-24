Meme (MEME) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00297283 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011178 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003623 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015873 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

