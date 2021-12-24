Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.64

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.64 and traded as high as C$14.27. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 5,781 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

