Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 209.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 122,937 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Shares of V traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,372. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

