Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.81% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $51,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 118.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period.

SMH traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.06 and a 200-day moving average of $272.19. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $211.92 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

