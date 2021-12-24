Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 146,539 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 243.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,539 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $33,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.10. 1,720,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

