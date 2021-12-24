Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 161,271 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,271 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $81,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,978,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. The company has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day moving average is $345.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

