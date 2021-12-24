Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Meggitt alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.