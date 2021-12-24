Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

MFIN opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $211.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.83. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

