Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 329,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,768. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.
Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
