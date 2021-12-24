Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 329,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,768. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

