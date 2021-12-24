McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

NYSE ABT opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $123.11. The company has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

