McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.