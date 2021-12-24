McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after buying an additional 252,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,867,000 after buying an additional 120,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

