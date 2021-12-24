McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $175.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $136.14 and a 12-month high of $180.30.

