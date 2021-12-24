McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 29,837 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 115.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the third quarter worth $1,196,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the third quarter worth $367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MVB Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $507.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

