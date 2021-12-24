Mchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,357.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $295,506.59 and approximately $7,357.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded 924.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005441 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000761 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 77,725,700 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.