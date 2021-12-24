Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

