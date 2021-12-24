Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
ABM Industries stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
