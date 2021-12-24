Max Munn Acquires 10,000 Shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Max Munn acquired 10,000 shares of Applied UV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Max Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Max Munn acquired 10,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00.

Applied UV stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Applied UV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 32.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

