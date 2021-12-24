MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

