Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $749,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

