Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $738,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.16 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

